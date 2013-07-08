FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houlihan hired to sell sparkling liqueur brand Nuvo - source
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2013 / 5:03 PM / in 4 years

Houlihan hired to sell sparkling liqueur brand Nuvo - source

Anjuli Davies

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Investment bank Houlihan Lokey has been hired to sell Nuvo, a sparkling liqueur brand that mixes French vodka, white wine and fruit flavours, in a deal that could fetch $50 million, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The brand, which was launched in 2007 by New York entrepreneur Raphael Yakoby, sold 212,000 9-litre cases in the year to December 2012, with 59 percent of sales in North America, its main market followed by Latin America.

Its contribution after advertising and promotion (CAPP), the most commonly used measure to value brands, was $7.6 million in 2012 on gross profit of $19.6 million.

The pink liqueur has featured in hip hop videos by artists including Ludacris and Jamie Foxx and was the third largest imported liqueur brand in the United States in 2012, according to International Wine & Spirit Research (IWSR).

Prospective buyers, including spirits companies, received information on the sale on Monday, the source said. It is likely to go to a trade buyer which already has a distribution network in place to market the brand.

Bigger drinks companies are often attracted to boutique brands that they can help grow as well as those targeted at niche markets.

Drinks giant Diageo previously owned a 70 percent stake in the joint venture that owns Nuvo, London Group, which is now controlled by Yakoby, although Diageo still holds a financial interest in the brand.

Bombay Gin owner Bacardi earlier in 2013 acquired elderflower liqueur St-Germain, with plans to turn it into a international brand.

Yakoby also created Hypnotiq in 2001, a pale blue liqueur made from vodka, cognac and juices, which he sold two years later to Heaven Hill Distilleries for $60 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.