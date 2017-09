Nov 17 (Reuters) - NV Bever Holding :

* Q3 net loss after tax 1.44 million euros

* Q3 pre-tax loss of 1.94 million euros

* Q3 income from real estate 20,000 euros

* Q3 income from exploitation 242,000 euros

* Real estate portfolio as of Sept. 30. 124.7 million euros

* Aims to settle dispute with Staalbankiers outside of court