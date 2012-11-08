FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 8, 2012 / 9:30 PM / in 5 years

Nvidia quarterly revenue meets expectations, initiates dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Nvidia’s third-quarter revenue met expectations as the graphics chipmaker pushed further into a growing tablet market to offset weak PC demand.

The company also said it was initiating a quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents a share.

The Santa Clara, California, chipmaker reported third-quarter revenue of $1.204 billion, up from $1.066 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.193 billion for the quarter ending in October, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Third-quarter net income was $209 million, or 33 cents a share, up from $178 million, or 29 cents a share in the same quarter last year.

