CORRECTED-Nvidia's quarterly revenue, outlook beat Street
May 11, 2012 / 11:40 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Nvidia's quarterly revenue, outlook beat Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp posted first-quarter revenue of $924.9 million on Friday that was better than Wall Street estimates and said revenue would rise faster than expected in the current quarter.

The chipmaker estimated second-quarter revenue between $990 million and $1.05 billion. Analysts on average had expected first-quarter revenue of $916 million and second-quarter revenue of $976.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. First quarter net income was $60.4 million, or 10 cents a share.

