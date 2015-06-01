FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 1, 2015 / 2:45 AM / 2 years ago

Nvidia says it sees revenue from cloud computing at $1 bln within 2-3 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 1 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Nvidia Corp said it expects cloud computing revenue to hit $1 billion in the next two to three years, as demand for big data analysis drives growth in graphics chips.

Cloud computing is the company’s fastest-growing segment, with revenue increasing at about 60-70 percent a year, CEO Jen-Hsun Huang told reporters a day before Computex, Asia’s largest technology trade show, opens in Taipei.

Nvidia makes chips for computing and gaming graphics, known as GPU, or graphical processing units. It has also been moving into automotive graphics in partnership with automaker Tesla Motors Inc.

Cloud computing allows people to play graphics-heavy games over the Internet, Huang said. He also noted that the company’s GPUs can now be used for a wide variety of applications, such as voice commands like those used by Apple Inc’s Siri.

Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
