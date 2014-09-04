FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nvidia sues Qualcomm, Samsung over graphics patents
#Market News
September 4, 2014 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

Nvidia sues Qualcomm, Samsung over graphics patents

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp has sued rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Samsung Electronics, accusing both companies of infringing its patents on graphics processing technology.

The U.S. chipmaker vies with Qualcomm in the business of providing chips for smartphones and tablets. It said on Thursday Qualcomm and Samsung had used Nvidia’s patented technologies without a license in mobile devices, including Samsung’s just-launched Galaxy Note 4 and Galaxy Note Edge.

Many of Samsung’ mobile devices run on Qualcomm processors.

Nvidia said its lawsuits were filed at the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware and at the U.S. International Trade Commission in Washington.

This is typical of infringement lawsuits since the district courts can award financial damages and the commission cannot. At the same time, the commission can more easily ban infringing products from the U.S. market.

Qualcomm and Samsung were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Edwin Chan and Diane Bartz; Editing by David Gregorio)

