Samsung Elec says will fight Nvidia lawsuit
#Market News
September 5, 2014 / 3:05 AM / 3 years ago

Samsung Elec says will fight Nvidia lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday that it will take “all measures necessary” against Nvidia Corp after the U.S. chipmaker sued the South Korean firm for patent infringement.

Nvidia said on Thursday that Qualcomm and Samsung had used Nvidia’s patented technologies without a licence in Samsung’s mobile devices, including the just-launched Galaxy Note 4 and Galaxy Note Edge.

Samsung did not specify what actions it plans to take against Nvidia, which also sued rival chipmaker Qualcomm Inc for patent infringement.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

