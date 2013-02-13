FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2013

Nvidia's quarterly revenue forecast misses expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Nvidia gave a quarterly revenue outlook that missed expectations as the graphics chipmaker faced more competition in a growing tablet market to offset soft PC demand.

The Santa Clara, California, chipmaker reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.107 billion on Wednesday, up from $953 million in the year-ago quarter.

It said revenue in the current quarter would be $940 million, plus or minus 2 percent.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.102 billion for the quarter ended in January and $1.067 billion for the quarter ending in April, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter net income was $174 million, or 28 cents a share, up from $116 million, or 19 cents a share, in the same quarter last year.

