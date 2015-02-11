Nvidia's fiscal 4th-quarter revenue beats estimates

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp on Wednesday posted higher fiscal fourth-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street’s expectations as the graphics chipmaker increased its focus on high-end automobiles.

The company reported revenue in the fiscal fourth-quarter ended Jan. 25 of $1.25 billion, up 9 percent from the year-ago quarter. Analysts on average had expected fourth-quarter revenue of $1.203 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nvidia’s net income in the quarter was $193 million, or 35 cents a share, compared to $147 million, or 25 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per share were 43 cents. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Chris Reese)