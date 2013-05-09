FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Chipmaker Nvidia's quarterly results beat expectations
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2013 / 8:52 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 2-Chipmaker Nvidia's quarterly results beat expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Noel Randewich

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9 (Reuters) - Graphics chipmaker Nvidia posted better-than expected results for the first quarter including record gross margins, despite a slowing PC industry, sending its share higher.

With PC sales losing ground to tablets, Nvidia is betting on its graphics expertise to make high-performance processors for mobile devices.

Nvidia had a record GAAP gross margin of 54.3 percent and non-GAAP gross margin of 54.6 percent in the quarter. It said current-quarter gross margins would be about the same.

“Gross margins are moving up, we think partly due to (Nvidia‘s) higher exposure to workstations and servers - higher priced and higher value devices,” said Stifel Nicolaus analyst Kevin Cassidy.

The Santa Clara, California, chipmaker reported first-quarter revenue rose to $954.7 million on Thursday, from $924.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

It said revenue in the current quarter would be $975 million, plus or minus 2 percent.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $941 million for the quarter ended in April and $1.0 billion for the quarter ending in July, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter net income was $77.9 million, or 13 cents a share, compared to $60.4 million, or 10 cents a share, in the same quarter last year. Analysts on average expected earnings per share of 10 cents.

Shares of Nvidia rose about 1 percent in extended trade after closing up 0.08 percent at $13.91.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.