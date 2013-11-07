FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 7, 2013 / 9:30 PM / 4 years ago

Nvidia's third-quarter revenue meets expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp said third-quarter revenue and net income fell as the graphics chipmaker faced tough competition in tablets and a slow personal computer market.

Revenue of $1.054 billion and net income of $119 million, or 20 cents a share, in the quarter ended in October compared with revenue of $1.204 billion and net income of $209 million, or 33 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts on average had expected revenue in the third quarter of $1.052 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

