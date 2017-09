SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp posted higher fourth-quarter revenue that beat expectations as the graphics chipmaker wrestles to expand beyond personal computers into smartphones, tablets and other markets.

The graphics chipmaker on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.14 billion, up 3 percent from the year-ago quarter. Analysts on average had expected fourth-quarter revenue of $1.053 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.