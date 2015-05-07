Nvidia quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct

May 7 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp posted a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as the graphics-chip maker moves beyond supplying chips for personal computers to focus on processors for cars and cloud computing.

Nvidia’s net income fell to $134 million, or 24 cents per share, for the first quarter ended April 26, from $137 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 33 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $1.15 billion from $1.10 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)