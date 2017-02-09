BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
Feb 9 Nvidia Corp's quarterly revenue surged more than 50 percent for the second straight quarter, helped by rising demand for its graphics chips and strength in rapidly growing areas such as self-driving systems and artificial intelligence.
The company's net income jumped to $655 million, or 99 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 29, from $207 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's revenue rose to $2.17 billion from $1.40 billion. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Feb 10 CBS Corp has taken an ownership stake in Kapital Entertainment, the independent production company behind such series as HBO's "Divorce," CBS' "Live in Pieces" and Netflix Corp's "Santa Clarita Diet."
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.