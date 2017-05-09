Chipmaker Nvidia's quarterly revenue jumps 48.4 pct

May 9 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp reported a 48.4 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its graphics chips and its diversification into fast-growing areas such as self-driving systems and artificial intelligence.

The company's net income rose to $507 million, or 79 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $208 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Nvidia's revenue rose to $1.94 billion from $1.31 billion. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)