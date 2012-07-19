FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-NVR revenue misses on higher order cancellation rates
July 19, 2012 / 3:02 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-NVR revenue misses on higher order cancellation rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Homebuilder and mortgage banker NVR Inc reported quarterly revenue well below analysts’ expectations as order cancellation rates rose, sending its shares down as much as 13 percent.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $46.8 million, or $8.97 per share, compared with $38.4 million, or $6.48 per share a year earlier.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $769.8 million, but missed analysts’ expectations of $829.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

New home orders rose 6 percent to 2,614 units, while cancellation rates rose to 16.3 percent from 12.5 percent last year.

The company’s shares, which have risen 14 percent in the last three months, were down 11 percent at $768 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange. They earlier touched a low of $754.01.

