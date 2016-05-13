Banks try to revive N&W Vending LBO bond deal

LONDON, May 13 (IFR) - The underwriters of Lone Star’s N&W Global Vending LBO have sounded out investors on a potentially rejigged high-yield bond package, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

A group of banks led by Goldman Sachs underwrote the US private equity firm’s acquisition of the Italian vending machine maker at the end of 2015, with a view to selling the debt deal at the start of this year. A source said the other underwriters were Banca IMI, Credit Agricole and Deutsche Bank.

Several sources said the banks pre-marketed a 400m senior secured deal to investors in January and February. But demand was tepid as it coincided with a brutal sell-off in high-beta credit that saw a Double B rated LBO deal from LeasePlan yanked from the market.

European credit has staged a stunning comeback since then however, with the global return in risk appetite turbo-charged by the ECB’s March announcement of an investment-grade corporate bond buying programme.

LeasePlan revived its deal on March 10, only a month after it was shelved, selling the bonds over 100bp tighter than where they were covered on the previous attempt.

Lone Star completed the acquisition of N&W Vending later that month on March 22 and sources said that banks have begun tentatively sounding out investors on the debt deal again during the last few weeks.

CHOPPING AND CHANGING

Bankers away from the deal and investors said that a recut deal has been pitched, which would include subordinated bonds potentially placed with a private buyer.

This is because one of investors’ main objections to the deal last time around was its high senior secured leverage, which one investor said was around 5x N&W’s yearly Ebitda.

A source said that no final structure has been set in stone, however.

He added that the company’s performance has been strong this year, but several investors said it could still be a difficult deal to sell given several high-profile restructurings in the vending machine sector, such as Autobar in 2014.

One investor said several funds have short positions on vending machine operator Selecta’s bonds, which makes them less likely to engage as the Swiss firm is one of N&W’s customers.

“It’s not quite as simple as that,” said a second investor, however. “One part of the supply chain can do badly while another can do well. But it’s quite telling that the market’s red-hot and there’s still not roaring enthusiasm for this deal.”

A banker close to the deal also said that Selecta only makes up around 5% of N&W’s sales, with stronger demand coming from the Italian firm’s SME customers.

Selecta’s 350m 6.5% 2020 bonds are bid at 94.75 to yield 8.20%, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Several bankers away from the deal said the underwriting cap on N&W’s deal is tighter than this, at around the 8% yield mark.

“Everyone knows the cap as they tried to syndicate the bridge,” said one.

He said he did not necessarily think underwriters would lose money on the deal, however.

“You could think ‘why haven’t they launched it and moved on?’ but the truth is they are probably working out how best to recut it,” he said. “They’re smart guys.” (Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)