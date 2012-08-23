FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NWR sees risk of Q4 price drop -CFO
August 23, 2012 / 8:26 AM / in 5 years

NWR sees risk of Q4 price drop -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Coal miner New World Resources (NWR) sees a risk of a drop in coking coal contract prices in the fourth quarter, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

In July, NWR said the average agreed price of coking coal deliveries in the third quarter rose 2 percent from the second quarter to 129 euros per tonne.

“As for prices in the fourth quarter, we have not started any price negotiations so far... however, I think that the risk of a adjustment in prices in the downward direction is probably higher than a potential for an adjustment in prices in the upward direction,” CFO Marek Jelinek said on a conference call.

