Miner NWR says coke, coking coal prices fell in Q2
#Energy
April 16, 2012 / 6:35 AM / in 5 years

Miner NWR says coke, coking coal prices fell in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 16 (Reuters) - Czech coal miner NWR said on Monday that average agreed prices of coking coal and coke fell in the second quarter of 2012.

Coking coal prices fell by 8 percent in the second quarter from the first to an average 130 euros per tonne.

Coke prices fell by 4 percent to an average 298 euros per tonne.

It reiterated that the 2012 average thermal coal price was 74 euros per tonne, up by 11 percent from 2011.

The miner said it would meet its full year production and sales targets. It expected to produce 10.8-11 million tonnes of coal and 700,000 tonnes of coke.

It aims to sell 10.25-10.5 million tonnes of coal, 52 percent of it thermal coal and 48 percent coking coal. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; editing by Jason Neely)

