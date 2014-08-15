UPDATE 1-Czech miner NWR says will not pay coupon on unsecured notes

(adds details of the restructuring plan)

PRAGUE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Czech coal miner New World Resources will not pay the July 15 coupon on its senior unsecured notes to avoid jeopardizing the company’s restructuring plan, it said on Friday.

“The company did not receive consent from the requisite majority of locked-up noteholders to make the July 15 coupon payment on the senior unsecured notes at the end of the grace period that expires today,” NWR said in a regulatory filing.

A 30-day grace period to seek consent for the payment ends on Friday. Paying the coupon without consent would allow noteholders who have already agreed to a capital restructuring to exit their lock-up agreement.

NWR, majority owned by a group of investors including billionaire Zdenek Bakala, wants to cut its 825 million euro debts - mostly in secured and unsecured notes due in 2018 and 2021 - by 325 million euros through the restructuring.

The loss-making company has called an Aug. 20 extraordinary general shareholders meeting to vote on a rights issue - priced at an 83 percent discount to the July 29 closing - which is part of the firm’s debt and equity overhaul.

Bondholders are due to vote on Aug. 29.

The company, a major employer in the north-east of the Czech Republic with around 15,000 workers, has been hit by a decline in global coal prices, causing deep losses that sent its shares down by more than 99 percent from all-time highs set in 2008. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by David Goodman and William Hardy)