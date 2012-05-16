FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miner NWR beats estimates with Q1 net profit
May 16, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Miner NWR beats estimates with Q1 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 16 (Reuters) - Coal miner New World Resources (NWR) posted a 6.2 million euro net profit in the first quarter, beating analyst expectations of a loss, it said on Wednesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected on average a 4.8 million euro net loss in the quarter.

Revenue dropped 10 percent year-on-year in the period to 346.6 million euros.

NWR, owner of the Czech Republic’s largest hard coal mines, reiterated its 2012 production guidance for 10.8-11 million tonnes of coal and 700,000 tonnes of coke. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)

