Miner NWR beats estimates with Q1 net profit

PRAGUE, May 16 (Reuters) - Coal miner New World Resources (NWR) posted a 6.2 million euro net profit in the first quarter, beating analyst expectations of a loss, it said on Wednesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected on average a 4.8 million euro net loss in the quarter.

Revenue dropped 10 percent year-on-year in the period to 346.6 million euros.

NWR, owner of the Czech Republic’s largest hard coal mines, reiterated its 2012 production guidance for 10.8-11 million tonnes of coal and 700,000 tonnes of coke. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)