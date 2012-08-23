FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miner NWR slightly raises output target, Q2 above estimates
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 23, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Miner NWR slightly raises output target, Q2 above estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Miner New World Resources (NWR) slightly raised its 2012 coal production target on Thursday after posting second-quarter net profit of 28.3 million euros ($35.28 million), above estimates but sharply down from last year.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected on average an 18.3 million euro profit, after attributable profit of 82.5 million in the period a year ago, one of the best quarter’s in NWR’s history.

NWR, owner of the Czech Republic’s largest hard coal mines, announced an interim divided of 0.06 euros per share.

The company said its order books for the second half were full, and it expected to produce 11.0 to 11.1 million tonnes of coal, and sell 10.3 to 10.4 million tonnes, with higher-margin coking coal making up 48 percent of the split.

In the first half, NWR said 55 percent of sales were coking coal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.