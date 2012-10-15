FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech miner NWR says coking coal prices down 20 pct in Q4
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 15, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

Czech miner NWR says coking coal prices down 20 pct in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Czech coal miner NWR said on Monday that coking coal prices agreed for the fourth quarter dropped by 20 percent from the previous three months to 102 euros per tonne.

It said coke prices dropped 8 percent to 264 euros.

The company said it still expected full-year production at 11.0-11.1 million tonnes. It said it saw external sales at 10.2-10.3 million tonnes with 50-50 mix between coking and thermal coal.

The company’s third-quarter production reached 1.16 million tonnes of coking and 1.22 million tonnes of thermal coal. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.