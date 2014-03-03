Miner NWR issues shares under bonus plan

PRAGUE, March 3 (Reuters) - Czech hard coal miner New World Resources (NWR) has issued 94,141 ‘A’ shares for awards vesting under the company’s deferred bonus plan, it said in a filing on Monday.

NWR said it had applied for admission to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, the Prague StockExchange and the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

In a separate filing, NWR said Chief Financial Officer Marek Jelinek acquired 30,000 ‘A’ shares as part of the plan, bringing his total ownership to 37,075 shares, or 0.014 percent of the company.

NWR shares have been battered by low coal prices and the company is undergoing a review of its capital structure that may involve a debt for equity swap and injection of new equity, among options to keep the firm afloat.