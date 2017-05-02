By Foo Yun Chee
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS EU regulators will decide by June 9
whether to clear smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm's $38
billion takeover of NXP Semiconductors NV, with rivals
voicing concerns about continued access to key NXP technology
after the deal.
Qualcomm, which supplies chips to Android phone makers and
Apple Inc, would become the leading supplier to the
fast-growing automotive chips market by buying NXP in the
biggest semiconductor industry deal to date.
Qualcomm sought EU approval on April 28, a filing on the
European Commission website showed on Monday.
The EU competition enforcer can either approve the deal with
or without concessions or it can open an investigation lasting
about five months if it has serious concerns.
Rivals want regulators to ensure they will still have access
to NXP technology known as Mifare which is embedded in access
cards for buildings and public transport, as well as mobile
phones which double as electronic wallets, people familiar with
the matter said.
Rival companies also want a pledge on fair licensing
practices, the people said.
Qualcomm has said the two companies' businesses have little
overlap but will fit together well. The U.S. antitrust watchdog
cleared the deal unconditionally last month.