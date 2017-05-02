BRUSSELS May 2 EU antitrust regulators will
decide by June 9 whether to clear smartphone chipmaker
Qualcomm's $38 billion bid for NXP Semiconductors NV
, which would make it the leading supplier to the
fast-growing automotive chips market.
Qualcomm, which provides chips to Android smartphone makers
and Apple Inc, sought EU approval for the deal on April
28, a filing on the European Commission website showed on
Monday.
The EU competition enforcer can either approve the deal with
or without concessions or it can open an investigation lasting
about five months if it has serious concerns.
Qualcomm has said the deal, the biggest ever in the
semiconductor industry, is a complementary one. The U.S.
antitrust watchdog cleared the deal unconditionally last month.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)