NXP quarterly revenue rises 11.6 pct

July 29 (Reuters) - NXP Semiconductors NV, set to become Europe’s largest chipmaker once it closes its acquisition of U.S.-based Freescale, reported an 11.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its automotive electronics.

Revenues rose to $ 1.51 billion in the fiscal second quarter ended July 5 from $ 1.35 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to stockholders rose to $300 million, or $ 1.23 per share, from $159 million, or 64 cents per share. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Eric Auchard in Frankfurt; Editing by Leslie Adler)