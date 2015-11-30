FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NXP Semiconductor names Freescale exec as new CFO
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

NXP Semiconductor names Freescale exec as new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - NXP Semiconductors NV said on Monday that Dan Durn, financial chief of Freescale Semiconductor Ltd, will be its new chief financial officer.

NXP’s current CFO Peter Kelly will now move on to focus on strategy and M&A as well as oversee the integration with Freescale, before his retirement in 2017.

NXP said Durn’s apointment will be effective Dec. 7 and he will report to Chief Executive Rick Clemmer.

Durn will also be an executive vice president.

NXP earlier this year agreed to buy smaller peer Freescale and merge operations in a deal valuing the combined company at over $40 billion. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.