NXP Semiconductor names Freescale exec as new CFO

Nov 30 (Reuters) - NXP Semiconductors NV said on Monday that Dan Durn, financial chief of Freescale Semiconductor Ltd, will be its new chief financial officer.

NXP’s current CFO Peter Kelly will now move on to focus on strategy and M&A as well as oversee the integration with Freescale, before his retirement in 2017.

NXP said Durn’s apointment will be effective Dec. 7 and he will report to Chief Executive Rick Clemmer.

Durn will also be an executive vice president.

NXP earlier this year agreed to buy smaller peer Freescale and merge operations in a deal valuing the combined company at over $40 billion. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)