NXP to divest its standard products business for $2.75 billion

June 13 (Reuters) - NXP Semiconductors NV said it would sell its standard products business to a consortium of financial investors consisting of Jianaguang Asset Management Co Ltd and Wise Road Capital Management for about $2.75 billion.

Dwindling demand in computer and phone markets, once semiconductor industry mainstays, have fueled a year-long merger wave as firms look to higher margin areas like automotive electronics for sales growth.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017.