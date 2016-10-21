FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2016 / 1:55 PM / 10 months ago

Qualcomm nears deal to acquire NXP Semiconductors-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc is nearing a deal to acquire NXP Semiconductors NV for $110 per share in cash, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The deal could be announced within days, although there is always a possibility of a last-minute glitch, the source said, asking not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential.

Qualcomm and NXP did not immediately respond to requests for comment. CNBC first reported that the companies were nearing a deal for $110 per share. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
