NXP Semiconductors second quarter beats estimates

July 24 (Reuters) - NXP Semiconductors NV reported second-quarter results above expectations, helped mainly by higher sales of the company’s chips used in smart-cards and contact-less security products.

For the second quarter, the company reported an adjusted profit of 45 cents a share, compared with the 40 cents analysts expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell slightly to $1.09 billion, but topped the $1.05 billion expected by analysts.

Shares of the Nasdaq-listed Dutch company closed at $21.98 on Monday.