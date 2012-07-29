FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZX sees H1 net profit of NZ$3-4 million
July 29, 2012 / 9:15 PM / 5 years ago

NZX sees H1 net profit of NZ$3-4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s stock exchange on Monday said it expected net profit to come in between NZ$3 million ($2.42 million) and NZ$4 million in the first half as activity in the country’s capital markets declined.

Based on preliminary unaudited estimates, the NZX added that it expected EBITDAF for the first half to be between NZ$9-10 million. The exchange will announce its first-half results on Aug. 20.

It added that its outlook for the second half would combine a traditionally stronger second half for its businesses against a backdrop of a challenging global economic environment. ($1 = 1.2379 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)

