N.Y. eases practice rules for out-of-state lawyers and foreign in-house counsel

Dec 16 -

In recognition of the growing importance of cross-jurisdictional legal work, the New York state court system adopted new rules Tuesday making it easier for out-of-state lawyers and foreign in-house counsel to practice in the state.

The rule changes, announced Tuesday by the New York State Court of Appeals and due to take effect Dec. 30, authorize temporary practice by out-of-state lawyers and allow foreign lawyers to register full-time as in-house counsel.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1P6EORS