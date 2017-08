New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on Monday named a new chief for the office's Investor Protection Bureau, which is probing Exxon Mobil Corp's accounting practices amid the fall in oil prices.

Katherine Milgram, who joined the office in 2013, fills the post vacated by Chad Johnson, who left in early 2016 after nearly four years overseeing investor protection cases.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cHP7jQ