New York judge cites Trump ruling in reviving state fraud claim

A New York judge has cited a March appeals court ruling against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in reviving a claim in a case brought by the state attorney general over deceptive subscription renewals to newspapers and magazines.

On Monday, Justice Carol Edmead of New York state court in Manhattan reinstated the state's Executive Law fraud claim against the Oregon-based Orbital Publishing Group and related companies that allegedly billed many renewing subscribers double the rates charged by the publications themselves.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28LRUXr