New York Court of Appeals decisions: February 2015

(Reuters) - Here’s a look at some of the notable decisions from the New York Court of Appeals’ February session.

LOCAL SEX OFFENDER LAWS INVALIDATED

In a decision that immediately sent some state lawmakers and district attorneys scrambling for a fix, the court on Feb. 17 said state law preempts laws adopted by dozens of municipalities that restrict where convicted sex offenders can live.

The unanimous ruling overturned a man’s conviction under a 2006 Nassau County law that prohibited sex offenders from living within 1,000 feet of a school. The court said the state is heavily involved with sex offender residency, including through probation programs, and that a uniform policy was preferable to a patchwork of local laws that could have unintended consequences.

The case is People v. Diack, No. 1.

