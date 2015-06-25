New York Court of Appeals decisions: June 2015

(Reuters) - Here’s a look at some of the notable decisions handed down by the New York Court of Appeals during its June 2015 session.

COURT WILL WEIGH AUTO DEALERSHIP LAW

The court on June 4 accepted certified questions from the 2nd Circuit in a case involving a Yonkers car dealership that was shut down by General Motors LLC during its 2009 bankruptcy. The 2nd Circuit asked the Court of Appeals to consider whether a state law that allows car makers to terminate the franchise rights of struggling dealerships is valid. The dealership, Beck Chevrolet, says the law is unfair because it does not account for regional variations in the number of vehicles that are sold. A U.S. judge in Manhattan in 2013 agreed.

The case is Beck Chevrolet Corp v. General Motors LLC, No. 150.

