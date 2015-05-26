New York Court of Appeals decisions: May 2015

(Reuters) - Here’s a look at some of the notable decisions handed down by the New York Court of Appeals during its May session.

PAROLEES ELIGIBLE FOR SHORTER DRUG CRIME SENTENCES

In the court’s latest dive into the state’s landmark 2009 Drug Law Reform Act, it held in a 5-2 decision on May 14 that people on parole for drug crimes are eligible to be retroactively sentenced to shorter prison terms. Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman wrote that since the drug reform law, which repealed much of the state’s controversial Rockefeller-era drug laws, applies to anyone “in the custody” of the state corrections department, it extends to parolees who face onerous restrictions even though they’re not incarcerated.

The case is People v. Brown, No. 58.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1erNMvK