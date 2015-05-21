Witkoff taps ex-Goldman dealmaker for NY Daily News bid -sources

(Reuters) - Steven Witkoff, the New York-based real estate tycoon, has enlisted the help of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc private equity investor Gerry Cardinale in his bid for the New York Daily News, according to people familiar with the matter.

Cardinale’s investment firm, RedBird Capital Partners LLC, is advising Witkoff on his offer for the tabloid newspaper, the people said on Thursday.

Witkoff, Jimmy Finkelstein, the owner of the Washington newspaper “The Hill,” and supermarket chain Gristedes owner John Catsimatidis submitted final bids this week for the Daily News, the people said.

The newspaper’s owner, real estate mogul Mort Zuckerman, is now trying to get the three bidders to raise their offers before deciding on whether he will sell, one of the people added.

The sources asked not to be identified because details of the sale process are confidential. Representatives for the New York Daily News and Redbird declined to comment. Witkoff, Catsimatidis and Finkelstein did not respond to requests for comment.

The New York Daily News is currently losing $30 million a year sources previously told Reuters. Its declining circulation relies heavily on newsstand sales rather than on subscriptions.

The newspaper’s woes made cable operator Cablevision Systems Corp drop out of the bidding for the New York Daily News, Reuters reported last week.

Since launching RedBird last year, Cardinale has invested in TierPoint, a build-up of data centers, and NFL On Location, the NFL’s events and hospitality business.