NY Fed buys downtown Manhattan office building
February 28, 2012 / 11:05 PM / 6 years ago

NY Fed buys downtown Manhattan office building

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has purchased an office building at 33 Maiden Lane in downtown Manhattan for $207.5 million, CBRE Group Inc , the brokerage who handled the sale said on Tuesday.

The Fed is the building’s major tenant, occupying 75 percent of the 27-story building, located across the street from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s headquarters.

Darcy Stacom, William Shanahan and Paul Gillen of CBRE represented the seller, a closed-end German fund managed by Invesco Real Estate. The fund bought the building in 2002.

