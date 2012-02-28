NY Fed buys downtown Manhattan office building

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has purchased an office building at 33 Maiden Lane in downtown Manhattan for $207.5 million, CBRE Group Inc , the brokerage who handled the sale said on Tuesday.

The Fed is the building’s major tenant, occupying 75 percent of the 27-story building, located across the street from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s headquarters.

Darcy Stacom, William Shanahan and Paul Gillen of CBRE represented the seller, a closed-end German fund managed by Invesco Real Estate. The fund bought the building in 2002.