Nykredit owner to grant $90 mln to customers to sweeten IPO plan

* Payout to customers will not match hike in fees - CEO

* Consumer group retains opposition to IPO

By Teis Jensen

COPENHAGEN, March 17 (Reuters) - The main owner of Danish mortgage bank Nykredit has approved plans to share out 600 million crowns ($91 million) among customers hit by a hike in fees, in a bid to defuse opposition to the bank’s planned initial public offering (IPO).

Denmark’s largest mortgage lender said last month it planned to raise fees for almost 500,000 customers of its Totalkredit brand and list within 1-2 years to help meet an expected increase in capital requirements.

The move sparked a media storm, prompting more than 40,000 people to join a protest group on Facebook and leading some customers to shift their mortgages to rivals such as Jyske Bank , Danske Bank and Nordea.

Some also joined consumer organisation Consum.dk, which last week secured six of the 104 seats on the Committee of Representatives of the customer-owned Nykredit Association, which holds a 89.8 percent stake in Nykredit.

The committee, which has approved the IPO plan, decided on Wednesday night that the 600 million crowns would be paid to the Totalkredit unit when Nykredit is listed. Totalkredit decided on Thursday on how the money would be distributed to its customers.

Nykredit chief executive Michael Rasmussen said the payout, dubbed KundeKroner or “customer crowns”, would not match the hike in customer fees which was announced in February.

“But I hope that this initial phase of KundeKroner gives a first impression of what the model can be,” he said in press release, indicating the payout could be a recurring event.

The chairman of Consum.dk, Jens Vesterbaek, said the move would not soften his opposition to the IPO.

“This seems like panic and damage control,” he told Reuters “It seems strange they take money with one hand, send it through an ingenious system, and then give it back with the other hand”.

With mortgage loans of more than 1 trillion crowns, Nykredit is essential to the Danish economy. It is expected to be valued at around 70 billion crowns when listed on the stock exchange.

Nykredit is in initial talks with Danish and foreign banks about the IPO, Danish newspaper Berlingske reported this week, without mentioning any specific banks.

Business minister Troels Lund Poulsen said this month that capital requirements for Denmark’s mortgage banks would probably be tightened when the European Union adapts upcoming proposals from the Basel Committee of regulators.