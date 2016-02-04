FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 4, 2016 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Nykredit aims for IPO to cope with capital requirements

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds CEO and analyst, details)

COPENHAGEN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Nykredit Group is preparing an initial public offering (IPO) for 12 to 24 months from now in a move that is needed to meet expected higher capital requirements, Denmark’s largest mortgage lender said on Thursday.

Nykredit has said it needs an estimated 10 billion Danish crowns ($1.49 billion) in additional common equity capital. Its equity capital amounted to 60 billion at the end of 2015.

“In the absence of fundamental changes, these requirements, even in a minimum version, will pose a substantial challenge for Nykredit with its current structure,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

Founded by homeowners in 1851, Nykredit is controlled by an association and holds around one third of Denmark’s mortgage loan market.

“I think Nykredit is very likely to succeed in this and I believe investors will find this very interesting as there is no similar stock on the Copenhagen bourse,” investment firm Nordnet economist Per Hansen said.

The Nykredit Association that today owns 89.8 percent of Nykredit plans to maintain its controlling interest after the listing.

Nykredit has hired Rothschild as an advisor.

$1 = 6.7319 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
