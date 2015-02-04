UPDATE 1-Nykredit, Nordea suspend 3-year mortgage bond issue with negative rate

(Adds Nordea Kredit also suspending 3-year bonds)

COPENHAGEN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Nykredit said on Wednesday it has extended its suspension of the issue of mortgage-backed bonds at negative rates to cover three-year adjustable-rate (ARM) mortgages as well as bonds with one and two-year maturity.

Nordea Kredit, a unit of the Nordic region’s largest bank, followed suit later on Wednesday, also suspending such issues as interest rates on a number of Danish assets including government bonds turn negative.

The Danish central bank cut interest rates three times in January to -0.50 percent, dragging the interest rates of other assets down. The action is aimed at keeping the crown currency from strengthening and in a tight corridor to the euro.

Its actions, however, have raised the question of whether mortgage borrowers should receive interest on their loans if rates turn negative.

Earlier this week both Nykredit and Nordea said they would suspend 1-year or 2-year ARM with negative rates and demanded an industry-wide consultation on how to handle such debt.

But Denmark's largest bank, Danske Bank, said despite negative rates, customers would always be charged something due to banking and transaction fees.