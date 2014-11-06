FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nykredit Realkredit 9-month pre-tax profit down to DKK 1.6 bln
November 6, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nykredit Realkredit 9-month pre-tax profit down to DKK 1.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

* 9M total core income 6.28 billion Danish crowns versus 6.84 billion crowns

* 9M pre-tax profit 1.6 billion crowns versus 2.06 billion crowns

* 9M loan loasses 119 million crowns versus 329 million crowns

* End-Q3 core tier 1 capital ratio 15.6 pct versus 17.0 pct

* Says have revised guidance for 2014

* Expects that profit before tax for 2014, excluding value adjustment of swaps and investment portfolio income, will be 3.25-3.75 billion crowns

* Sees core business to grow by about 1.0 billion crowns compared with full-year guidance from beginning of the year and by more than 0.6 billion crowns compared with upward adjustment in Q1 interim report 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

