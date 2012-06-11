FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NY Life Global Funding sells $500 mln FRN
#Market News
June 11, 2012 / 7:17 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-NY Life Global Funding sells $500 mln FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - New York Life Global Funding 
on Monday sold $500 million of floating rate notes in the 144a
private placement market, said market sources.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million.	
    Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, and Jefferies were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
 	
BORROWER: NEW YORK LIFE GLOBAL FUNDING 	
	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR  MATURITY    06/18/2014 	
                + 12 BPS  	
TYPE FRN        ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   09/18/2012 	
MOODY'S Aaa     YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  06/18/2012	
S&P AA-PLUS     SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY	
FITCH N/A                          NON-CALLABLE   N/A

