NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures turned positive after government data on Thursday showed an unexpected draw in gasoline stockpiles.

U.S. crude oil was trading 32 cents higher at $93.45 per barrel by 11:25 a.m. EDT (1525 GMT) after trading as low as $91.65.

Gasoline futures rose as high as $2.81 after trading at a near one-month low of $2.75. (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Marguerita Choy)