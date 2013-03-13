FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-NYMEX natgas futures open interest rises Tuesday
#Market News
March 13, 2013 / 8:40 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-NYMEX natgas futures open interest rises Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show data did not hit a record high)

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - New York Mercantile Exchange natural gas futures open interest rose on Tuesday for a ninth straight session, but remained under last year’s all-time high, according to data from the CME Group posted on Wednesday.

CME data showed natural gas futures open interest, or the number of longs or shorts outstanding, climbed 9,008 contracts to 1,272,844. The previous benchmark high of 1,308,114 was set in April 2012.

NYMEX is a unit of CME Group Inc (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
