Barry Callebaut buys Ghana cocoa group Nyonkopa
November 9, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Barry Callebaut buys Ghana cocoa group Nyonkopa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chocolate and cocoa group Barry Callebaut has acquired Nyonkopa Cocoa Buying Company Ltd in Ghana, the Swiss company said on Monday, giving no financial details.

It said in a statement Nyonkopa was a top ten private licensed buying company in Ghana.

Founded in 2012 and operational from the 2013/14 crop season, the company employs around 100 staff and 600 purchasing clerks, and buys cocoa from more than 10,000 cocoa farmers across 34 districts, Barry Callebaut added. (Reporting by Michael Shields)

