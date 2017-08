A Queens man arrested while using his cell phone to record police activity sued the city on Wednesday, seeking a declaration that his First Amendment rights were violated.

Ruben An, 24, was charged with obstructing governmental administration, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest when he filmed officers in Manhattan in 2014. He was acquitted after a jury trial a year later.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29oO3hW