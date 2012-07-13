FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nyrstar considering A$350 mln smelter redevelopment
July 13, 2012 / 5:36 AM / 5 years ago

Nyrstar considering A$350 mln smelter redevelopment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - Zinc producer Nyrstar said late on Thursday it was looking into a A$350 million ($353.8 million) redevelopment of its Australian Port Pirie smelter into a metals recovery facility to extend its processing capabilities.

The Belgium-based company said it could turn the smelter into a metals recovery facility to process and recycle a range of raw materials, including internal residues from its existing network of zinc smelters and complex lead concentrates.

The firm, the world’s biggest producer of zinc, added in a statement that it did not expect to incur most of the expenditure for the redevelopment until 2014 or 2015. ($1 = 0.9894 Australian dollars)

